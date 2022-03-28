Main Content

Sofia Carson Details Meeting Jennifer Lopez For The First Time: 'I Stood There And I Stared'

Sofia Carson joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to talk about her new album and discuss the women who inspired her to achieve her dreams as a musical artist. Sofia spoke on the time she met one of her idols, Jennifer Lopez, and Sofia said, "I went to her dressing room... and she was like in glam. And I just remembered, I stood there and I stared. That's all I did. I couldn't say anything." Same here, Sofia! You can listen to her new self-titled album, "Sofia Carson" now.

