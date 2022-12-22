Social media influencer Rachel Mee, better known as Rachel Kaitlyn, has died. She was 25. The online star passed away on Sunday, which was just days before her baby son's first Christmas. No cause of death has been announced. Mee had her son, Kyro, back in March of this year. Her friend, Claire Robinson, set up a GoFundMe for the baby's future. "This Christmas will be Kyro's first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there. We are all so saddened with this devastating news," she wrote.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight