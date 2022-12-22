Main Content

Social Media Influencer Rachel Kaitlyn, 25, Dies Days Before Son's First Christmas

CLIP12/22/22

Social media influencer Rachel Mee, better known as Rachel Kaitlyn, has died. She was 25. The online star passed away on Sunday, which was just days before her baby son's first Christmas. No cause of death has been announced. Mee had her son, Kyro, back in March of this year. Her friend, Claire Robinson, set up a GoFundMe for the baby's future. "This Christmas will be Kyro's first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there. We are all so saddened with this devastating news," she wrote.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Rachel Kaitlyn, Rachel Mee, social media influencer, dead, Death, GoFundMe, son, Christmas, family, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.