Soccer star Hope Solo has had a run-in with the law. The former goalie for the U.S. Women's National Team has been charged with a DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, Access Hollywood confirms. According to officials, Solo had her 2-year-old twins in the vehicle with her when she was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and taken into custody on Thursday.

