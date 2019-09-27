Snoop Dogg's Grandson Tragically Dies At 10 Days Old: 'His Energy Will Live On'

Also available on the NBC app

Snoop Dogg's newborn grandson Kai has passed away. The rapper's 25-year-old son Corde Broadus mourned the tragic death of his baby boy just 10 days after partner Soraya Love gave birth on Sept. 15. "My son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world," Corde captioned a cute video of 13-month-old daughter Elleven giving her little brother a sweet kiss. "His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let's all cherish life and those we love while we are here."

