Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in a special way. The rapper took to Instagram to show off some new ink – sharing a video which shows his brand new Los Angeles Lakers tattoo which features a “KB” on the bottom in honor of the late basketball legend. The new tattoo comes on the heels of a major accomplishment for the Lakers after they won the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

