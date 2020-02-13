Snoop Dogg is mending fences with Gayle King. The rapper apologized to the "CBS This Morning" anchor for what he called a "derogatory" response to her Kobe Bryant questions in a recent interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. Snoop revealed on Instagram that he reconsidered his position after a talk with his mother, issuing a video message to Gayle in which he said he "overreacted" and hopes to sit down with the journalist and talk things out privately.

