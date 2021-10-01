Also available on the nbc app

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are ready to take the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. for Super Bowl LVI. The pair opened up about why they decided to join the star-studded halftime lineup, and it's all for a good cause. "One of the main reasons why I decided to say ok I am going to do the show is because the NFL and Pepsi decided to donate money to the schools we are trying to build," Dr. Dre said in a new interview with the NFL. The rappers are slated to join Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, as the musicians jointly headline the show.

