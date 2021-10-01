Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Share The Special Reason Why They Joined Super Bowl Halftime Show

CLIP10/01/21
Also available on the nbc app

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are ready to take the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. for Super Bowl LVI. The pair opened up about why they decided to join the star-studded halftime lineup, and it's all for a good cause. "One of the main reasons why I decided to say ok I am going to do the show is because the NFL and Pepsi decided to donate money to the schools we are trying to build," Dr. Dre said in a new interview with the NFL. The rappers are slated to join Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, as the musicians jointly headline the show.

Appearing:
Tags: Snoop Dogg, dre dre, pepsi, super bowl, NFL, Halftime Show
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.