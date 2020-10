Also available on the nbc app

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi revealed on the latest episode of her podcast "It's Happening with Snooki & Joey" that she's bowing out from the "Jersey Shore" franchise. The reality star said she "just can’t do it anymore" and leaving her kids to film is too difficult. Snooki also said she doesn't like the heavy drama in the show and she doesn't "like the person I’m portrayed as."

