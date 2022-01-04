Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her Bare Baby Bump: 'I Am Woman'
CLIP 01/06/22
Main Content
Snooki will always have a good party story to share! Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to promote her new wine "Messy Mawma" and recalled some of her celebrity run-ins around the time "Jersey Shore" first launched. Snooki told the story of partying with Leonardo DiCaprio, saying, "We were partying with him at a club and we didn't realize it was him until we like looked at his face and we were all like taking shots together and he was like 'GTL bro' and I was like 'Oh my God.' It was crazy." Snooki's wine "Messy Mawma" is out now.