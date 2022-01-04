Also available on the nbc app

Snooki will always have a good party story to share! Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to promote her new wine "Messy Mawma" and recalled some of her celebrity run-ins around the time "Jersey Shore" first launched. Snooki told the story of partying with Leonardo DiCaprio, saying, "We were partying with him at a club and we didn't realize it was him until we like looked at his face and we were all like taking shots together and he was like 'GTL bro' and I was like 'Oh my God.' It was crazy." Snooki's wine "Messy Mawma" is out now.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 6 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution