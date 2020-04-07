Also available on the nbc app

Michael Che penned a lengthy Instagram post expressing his emotions after his grandmother was one of the over 9,000 Americans who have fallen victim to the coronavirus. "I'm doing OK, considering," he began his message, "I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone." The SNL star then aired his frustrations over lack of knowledge surrounding the deadly virus and expressed how important (and challenging) it is to maintain a healthy lifestyle while self-isolating.

