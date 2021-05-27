Main Content

‘sMothered’ Stars Dawn & Cher Reveal How They Were Able To Visit Each Other During The Pandemic

CLIP05/27/21

“sMothered” fan favorite mother-daughter duo Dawn and Cher Hubsher chatted with Access Hollywood ahead of the new season of the show, dishing on what fans can expect to see with baby Bella and the rest of the family. Plus, Cher reminisces about her time on “My Super Sweet 16” and how her mother would drive 17 hours to see her during the Covid-19 pandemic. “sMothered” returns May 31st at 9/8c on TLC.

