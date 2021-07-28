Main Content

Slice Of Princess Diana & Prince Charles’ Wedding Cake Will Be Auctioned Off 40 Years After Royal Nuptials

A slice of cake from the wedding of the century is going up for auction! One lucky person will soon be the proud owner of a piece of the decadent dessert that was served at Princess Diana and Prince Charles royal wedding on July 29, 1981 – a date that will mark its 40th anniversary this week. The UK’s Press Association shares that the decades-old treat was saved by Moyra Smith, who was a member of Queen Elizabeth’s mother’s household at Clarence House. The slice, which was first sold to a collector in 2008, will be auctioned off on August 11 and is expected to sell between €300 and €500 – or up to nearly $600.

