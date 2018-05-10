Also available on the NBC app

Skeet Ulrich reacts to the hilarious moment after the riot in the May 9 episode of "Riverdale" – Chapter 34 – Judgment Night – where Kevin Keller took a pic of Sheriff Keller, Fred Andrews and FP Jones II, calling the pic, "hot Riverdale dads to the rescue." And, Skeet and Vanessa Morgan chat about the Black Hood reveal, and shipper names like #Falice (FP + Alice) and #Choni (Cheryl + Toni). "Riverdale" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

