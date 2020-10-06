Also available on the nbc app

Skai Jackson honored her late costar Cameron Boyce by dancing from the heart. Skai dedicated her foxtrot dance on "Dancing with the Stars" to her late friend more than one year after his sudden death due to a seizure. After she scored the first 10 of the season, Skai got candid with Access Hollywood about the emotional performance. The young star also opened up about how Cameron's death has changed her outlook on life. “Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

