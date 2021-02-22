Growing up, sisters Janet and Jennifer Martin realized the disadvantages that many kids faced without access to a good education. While they were in school, they teamed up to fund scholarships for other kids. They later founded, Beauty and Brains, a non-profit organization that empowers black women by providing scholarships and mentoring opportunities. Kelly then meets Rachel, a student at Spelman College, who flourished after receiving financial support from Beauty and Brains. Then, OttLite donates $10,000 to Beauty and Brains.

