Sisters Create Organization To Mentor & Support Black Women

CLIP02/22/21

Growing up, sisters Janet and Jennifer Martin realized the disadvantages that many kids faced without access to a good education. While they were in school, they teamed up to fund scholarships for other kids. They later founded, Beauty and Brains, a non-profit organization that empowers black women by providing scholarships and mentoring opportunities. Kelly then meets Rachel, a student at Spelman College, who flourished after receiving financial support from Beauty and Brains. Then, OttLite donates $10,000 to Beauty and Brains.

