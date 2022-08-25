Main Content

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says 'Polygamy Is Not For Me Anymore' After Kody Brown Split

CLIP08/25/22

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is happy living the solo life. The 50-year-old reality star spoke with people in an exclusive interview and explained all the reasons why she's no longer interested in living a polygamous lifestyle. Last November, Christine announced on her Instagram that she was ending her spiritual marriage to husband Kody Brown. Now almost one year later, Christine revealed to People that she will be a monogamist from here on out.

