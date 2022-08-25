Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Failed Selfie With Grace Warrior & Chandler Powell
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is happy living the solo life. The 50-year-old reality star spoke with people in an exclusive interview and explained all the reasons why she's no longer interested in living a polygamous lifestyle. Last November, Christine announced on her Instagram that she was ending her spiritual marriage to husband Kody Brown. Now almost one year later, Christine revealed to People that she will be a monogamist from here on out.