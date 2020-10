Also available on the nbc app

Jackée Harry is just keeping it real! The actress joined Access Daily host Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about her new Christmas movie, "Carole's Christmas," which is set to debut on OWN Nov. 22. Jackée also gets candid on her love life, revealing that she wants to get married again under one big condition. Plus, Jackée gets a surprise message from her former "Sister, Sister" co-star Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Appearing: