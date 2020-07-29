Also available on the nbc app

Back in 2001, Alissa Turney disappeared without a trace. Her sister Sarah has made it her mission to find out what happened, and she's using social media to do it, posting videos on TikTok about her sister and their father, who she believes was involved in Alissa's disappearance. Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover spoke to Sarah about the case. Access Hollywood was unable to reach Michael Turney for comment.

