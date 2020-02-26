Also available on the NBC app

JoJo is finally speaking her truth. The now-29-year-old singer, who you may remember from her 2004 hit "Leave (Get Out)," opened up about her rise and fall in the music industry as a teenager in a candid episode of Honda Backstage by Uproxx. She revealed that at 18, amid a speed bump with her label Blackground Records, she was encouraged to work with a nutritionist, who put her on an extreme diet of 500 calories per day. She recalled, "I was like, 'Let me see how skinny I can get because maybe then they'll put out an album. Maybe I'm just so disgusting that no one wants to see me in a video and that they can't even look at me.'" During that time, JoJo also began to fall into a downward spiral with drug and alcohol abuse.

