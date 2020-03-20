Also available on the NBC app

JoJo is opening up about her journey to self-love! The 29-year-old musician sat down with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles to discuss her past trials and tribulations in the music industry and the upcoming release of her new album "Good to Know" on May 1. JoJo revealed that her latest single "Man" holds an empowering message for women and young girls. "It's about being comfortable with yourself," she explained. "Just feeling confident, a little cocky even." She then went on to discuss her love life, admitting, "If I'm going to have a partnership with somebody one day, they're going to have to be really freaking awesome because I know what I'm bringing to the table as a woman."

