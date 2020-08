Also available on the NBC app

Singer Duffy made a shocking revelation on social media. The "Mercy" singer, who has had a lengthy hiatus from the spotlight, took to Instagram to reveal that she was raped, drugged and held captive. The 35-year-old reassured her fans that she is ok now writing, "The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived."

