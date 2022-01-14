Main Content

Sinead O'Connor Taken To The Hospital Days After 17-Year-Old Son's Death

Sinead O'Connor has been hospitalized just days after her son's death. The Irish singer posted a series of harrowing tweets on Thursday claiming she wanted to "follow" the 17-year-old, whose body was found on January 7, 2022 after he went missing from suicide watch at an Irish hospital. She later apologized for her comments and said she was going to get help "I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I'm sorry I upset everyone," she said.

