Sinéad Burke Spills Details On Meeting Meghan Markle & Shares The Wise Advice Janelle Monáe Gave Her

Sinéad Burke was one of the "Forces for Change" that Meghan Markle shined a light on in her guest-edited September issue of British Vogue. The 3-foot 5-inch Dublin-based teacher, PhD student and activist, who is fighting for the fashion industry to be more inclusive to those with disabilities, sat down with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles to discuss how she got the call to be in the magazine and what it was like to meet the Duchess of Sussex. Sinéad also revealed the wise words of advice Janelle Monáe gave her the day before the 2019 Met Gala.

