Simu Liu really got into character! While chatting with Access Hollywood at the TIME100 Gala in New York City, the Marvel star, who is rumored to be playing a version of a Ken doll in the upcoming movie "Barbie," showed off his legs that were waxed for the flick, joking, "I got these dolphin legs right now." The actor also revealed what it means to him to be selected as one of TIME's 100 most influential people in the world and spilled on what his perfect summer date would look like.

