Simu Liu Listened To 'Avengers' Theme Before Final 'Shang-Chi' Audition

Simu Liu is living a fairy tale. The "Shang-Chi" star tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles that landing Marvel's groundbreaking superhero blockbuster was his Cinderella moment and he's "still waiting for the clock to strike midnight." Simu also recalls listening to the "Avengers" theme while getting hyped for his final audition and he reflects on the cultural importance of portraying the MCU's first Asian lead character. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" hits theaters on Sept. 3.

