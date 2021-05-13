Also available on the nbc app

Simu Liu is talking all things “Shang-Chi!” The Marvel superhero opened up about working with Awkwafina and the importance of representation in media. He even showed off his own action figure! Simu also chatted about his #StayStrongTogether campaign with the California Milk Processor Board, which has partnered with No Kid Hungry® to help provide up to 1 million meals to kids in need throughout California.

