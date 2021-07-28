Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Individual All-Around Final competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The star athlete will not defend her title in the 2020 Olympic games in an effort to focus on her mental health. “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday. Jade Carey will compete in her place. “I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all,” Simone said of her teammates after the team final.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight