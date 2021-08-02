Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Simone Biles Will Compete In Balance Beam Final Alongside Teammate Suni Lee

CLIP08/02/21
Also available on the nbc app

Simone Biles will be back in the running for a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It was announced on Monday that the 24-year-old star athlete plans to compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday alongside Suni Lee who has won a gold, silver and bronze medal already. “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” USA Gymnastics tweeted early Monday. Simone withdrew from the individual and team all-around competition in an effort to focus on her mental health. The gymnast took to Instagram on Friday to share with her millions of fans what it’s like for her to suffer with a condition called “twisties” which causes her mind and body to not be in sync, leading to a potentially dangerous situation, especially for a gymnast.

Appearing:
Tags: simone biles, Tokyo Olympics, gymnastics, 2020 olymics, team USA
S2021 E03 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.