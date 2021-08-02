Also available on the nbc app

Simone Biles will be back in the running for a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It was announced on Monday that the 24-year-old star athlete plans to compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday alongside Suni Lee who has won a gold, silver and bronze medal already. “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” USA Gymnastics tweeted early Monday. Simone withdrew from the individual and team all-around competition in an effort to focus on her mental health. The gymnast took to Instagram on Friday to share with her millions of fans what it’s like for her to suffer with a condition called “twisties” which causes her mind and body to not be in sync, leading to a potentially dangerous situation, especially for a gymnast.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution