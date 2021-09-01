Simone Biles is giving back to her gymnastics family. The Olympian surprised teammate and fellow gold medalist Suni Lee's father with a heartfelt gift. The "Today" show helped Simone present John Lee with a brand-new electric wheelchair this week, and his reaction to the heartfelt gesture was priceless. John was paralyzed from the chest down after falling down a ladder in 2019, just two days before Suni competed in the World Championships.

