Simone Biles Surprises Suni Lee's Dad With New Wheelchair & His Reaction Is Priceless

CLIP09/01/21

Simone Biles is giving back to her gymnastics family. The Olympian surprised teammate and fellow gold medalist Suni Lee's father with a heartfelt gift. The "Today" show helped Simone present John Lee with a brand-new electric wheelchair this week, and his reaction to the heartfelt gesture was priceless. John was paralyzed from the chest down after falling down a ladder in 2019, just two days before Suni competed in the World Championships.

Tags: simone biles, suni lee, Sunisa Lee, suni lee dad, olympics, Tokyo Olympics
