Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Simone Biles Says She Is Open To Competing In Another Olympics After Tokyo

CLIP08/04/21
Also available on the nbc app

Never say never! Simone Biles may have another Olympics in her future. Following her bronze medal win in the balance beam final at the Tokyo Games, Simone told Hoda Kotb on TODAY that she is considering the possibility of returning to the Olympics stage. But, she wants to prioritize processing the mental and emotional upheaval of her experience first. Prior to competing in the beam event, the athlete shocked fans when she withdrew from multiple competitions as she faced a dangerous condition gymnasts call the twisties. Simone explained her decision to follow through with her beam routine and how she adjusted the moves to feel as safe and confident as possible.

Appearing:
Tags: simone biles, olympics, Tokyo Olympics, simone biles balance beam, simone biles bronze
S2021 E03 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.