Never say never! Simone Biles may have another Olympics in her future. Following her bronze medal win in the balance beam final at the Tokyo Games, Simone told Hoda Kotb on TODAY that she is considering the possibility of returning to the Olympics stage. But, she wants to prioritize processing the mental and emotional upheaval of her experience first. Prior to competing in the beam event, the athlete shocked fans when she withdrew from multiple competitions as she faced a dangerous condition gymnasts call the twisties. Simone explained her decision to follow through with her beam routine and how she adjusted the moves to feel as safe and confident as possible.

