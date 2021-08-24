Also available on the nbc app

Simone Biles is chilling out and giving back! The Olympic athlete took part in a turtle release while on vacation in Mexico with her girlfriends. "Baby Turtle release crossing this off my bucket list," she wrote along with images from the day. The program aims to be a wildlife conservation effort for sea turtles in Mexico. The downtime for the Tokyo Olympics silver and bronze medalist comes just ahead of the "Gold Over America Tour" Simone and fellow Team USA gymnasts will kick off in September.

