Simone Biles Jonathan Owensposed together at the Houston rodeo over the weekend. In the photo posted to Simone's Instagram, the 26-year-old football player dipped his 25-year-old Olympic gymnast love for a smooch as she's rocking cowboy boots, and she covered their faces with a black cowboy hat as they kissed. The couple got engaged in February, but on Tuesday, she spoke more about their upcoming wedding in her "Ask Me Anything" Instagram story.

