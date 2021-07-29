Main Content

Simone Biles Now Believes She’s ‘More Than My Accomplishments & Gymnastics’ After Love & Support

Simone Biles is more than just a gymnast. After the star athlete withdrew from the U.S. Gymnastics team and individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics, the 24-year-old took to social media to share her thanks for all the "love and support" amid an outpouring of praise and well wishes from fans around the world. "The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," she tweeted.

