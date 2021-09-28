Simone Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens started dating during the pandemic, and all that time together only brought them closer! "We kind of had that time to ourselves to see if we liked each other. Since we're with each other days on end, it kind of worked … We kind of were just like magnets," the gymnast told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. Simone and fellow Olympian Jordan Chiles also shared details on their exciting nationwide "Gold Over America" tour, which has tickets on sale now!

