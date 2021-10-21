Also available on the nbc app

Simone Biles is giving an emotional update about her mental health following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In a new interview with "Today," the Olympic gold medalist was brought to tears after reflecting on the games with Hoda Kotb. "I'm still scared of gymnastics," she admitted. After withdrawing from most of her scheduled events, Simone says she is focusing on her mental wellbeing. "Over the years, after suppressing so many emotions...I think all of that came to light," she explained.

