Like father, like son! Simon Cowell gave an update on 6-year-old son Eric when he joined Sofía Vergara and Terry Crews via Zoom to tease the upcoming "America's Got Talent" Season 15 Live Shows. "He's like me when I was his age — a little bit naughtier," Simon told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, one day before he was hospitalized with a broken back. "He makes me laugh more than anyone I've ever met in my life. He is so funny, and he's a great judge of this show!" The trio also dished on the surprises and changes ahead for fans of the talent competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It has the potential to be the best thing we've ever done, ever," Terry promised. "America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

