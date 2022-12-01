Simon Cowell has some fans worried. The 63-year-old TV personality sparked concern after "Britain's Got Talent" posted a now-deleted selfie video of him urging people to audition next season. Some fans were quick to say Simon looked unrecognizable and made assumptions about receiving Botox injections. "Oh no Simon enough with the Botox please," one fan tweeted. Earlier this year, The "BGT" judge revealed to The Sun that he stopped getting botox and filler.

