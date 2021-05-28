Prince Harry Gives Advice On Helping Someone Who Is Suicidal After Meghan Markle’s Experience
CLIP 05/28/21
Simon Cowell missed the entire backend of Season 15 of "America's Got Talent" after breaking his back in an electric bike accident at his home last year. After a successful surgery, he's ready to get back to the judges' table alongside fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara for Season 16's upcoming premiere. "It's been amazing, actually. I was saying earlier on how much you appreciate something when you've been away from [it]," he told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles of getting back into the groove. When Sibley asked what he learned from his time away, he shared, "[Do] whatever you can do to stay healthy, full-stop. It has to be your No. 1 priority." Plus, Heidi and Sofia reacted to Howie Mandel's recent strut in the "Project Runway" alum's thigh-high boots: do they think he's model material? "America's Got Talent" premieres June 1 at 8/7c on NBC.