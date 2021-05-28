Also available on the nbc app

Simon Cowell missed the entire backend of Season 15 of "America's Got Talent" after breaking his back in an electric bike accident at his home last year. After a successful surgery, he's ready to get back to the judges' table alongside fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara for Season 16's upcoming premiere. "It's been amazing, actually. I was saying earlier on how much you appreciate something when you've been away from [it]," he told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles of getting back into the groove. When Sibley asked what he learned from his time away, he shared, "[Do] whatever you can do to stay healthy, full-stop. It has to be your No. 1 priority." Plus, Heidi and Sofia reacted to Howie Mandel's recent strut in the "Project Runway" alum's thigh-high boots: do they think he's model material? "America's Got Talent" premieres June 1 at 8/7c on NBC.

