Could One Direction be reuniting after all? Simon Cowell weighs in on the possibility with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, saying it "would make sense" for the guys to "reform" at some point. The "America's Got Talent" judge also beams over 6-year-old son Eric's first movie role alongside his dad in the animated feature "SCOOB" and how rewarding fatherhood has been. Simon goes on to tease that fellow "AGT" judge Howie Mandel hits his Golden Buzzer for an act the show has never seen before and shares how contestant Archie Williams inspired him to be part of the Innocence Project. And, why is new judge Sofia Vergara such a perfect fit for the show? "America's Got Talent" premieres Tuesday, May 26 at 8/7c on NBC.

