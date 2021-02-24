Also available on the nbc app

“America’s Got Talent” judges Howie Mandell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell as well as host Terry Crews chatted with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about returning to the NBC talent competition show. Simon gives a health update and reveals how he’s feeling after recovering from a back injury that he was previously hospitalized for. To compete this season, visit AGTAuditions.com to register for your Last Chance Audition!

