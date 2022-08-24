Main Content

Simon Cowell Recalls Harry Styles' 2010 'X Factor' Audition: 'I Thought He Was Very Charming'

CLIP08/24/22

Simon Cowell is looking back! During Tuesday night's taping of "America's Got Talent," Simon recalled Harry Styles' 2010 "X Factor" audition after recently going viral, sharing, "I thought he was very charming … and I liked him. I could tell the audience liked him … I did believe he was going to be a star." Simon, who serves as one of the judges on "AGT," also revealed who is the one to beat this season. "AGT" airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.

