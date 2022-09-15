Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Simon Cowell On Meeting Queen Elizabeth: ‘It Was One Of Those Moments You’ll Never, Ever Forget’

CLIP09/15/22

Simon Cowell spoke with Access Hollywood at the “America’ Got Talent” finale and he reacted to The Mayyas winning Season 17. He also reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth. “It was one of those moments you’ll never, ever forget. I have so much (appreciation) for her. Because at the age of 96, she still kept working. She could have stopped doing this years and years ago. I mean, she had a really grueling schedule and she worked right until the end,” he said. “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 can be streamed on NBC.com or Hulu.

NRS2022 E0 4 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Simon Cowell, Queen Elizabeth, Americas got talent, agt
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.