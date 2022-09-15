Simon Cowell spoke with Access Hollywood at the “America’ Got Talent” finale and he reacted to The Mayyas winning Season 17. He also reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth. “It was one of those moments you’ll never, ever forget. I have so much (appreciation) for her. Because at the age of 96, she still kept working. She could have stopped doing this years and years ago. I mean, she had a really grueling schedule and she worked right until the end,” he said. “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 can be streamed on NBC.com or Hulu.

NR S2022 E0 4 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight