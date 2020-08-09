Also available on the nbc app

Simon Cowell has been hospitalized. The "America's Got Talent" judge fell and broke his back while testing his electric bicycle at his family house in Malibu, according to multiple reports. He was expected to have surgery Saturday evening. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," the mogul's rep told PEOPLE. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

