Simon Cowell has been involved in a second electronic bike crash, according to multiple reports. The "America's Got Talent" judge was hospitalized in London after breaking his arm when he fell off of his E-bike last week, per the reports. A source spoke out to People, claiming that Cowell is "absolutely fine." Access Hollywood has reached out to Simon's team for comment.

