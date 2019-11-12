Also available on the nbc app

Simon Cowell has hope for a One Direction reunion! "The X Factor" creator shared his take on the future of the now-defunct boy band when he stopped by "Heart Breakfast" this week, telling the hosts that he has a "gut feeling" that they'll get back together eventually, considering there's such still such a demand for them and their music. "They could do tour after tour after tour … You could sell out a One Direction gig, a stadium tour, in about 20 seconds," he explained. Simon then guessed that the guys would reform "within five years."

