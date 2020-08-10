Also available on the NBC app

Simon Cowell is speaking out. The “America’s Got Talent” judge took to social media reportedly after undergoing a six hour back surgery. He offered some details in about the accident which involved an electric bike. “Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike,read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone,” he wrote.

Appearing: