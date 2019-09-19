Simon Cowell Can't Believe That Paula Abdul Actually Surprised Him During 'AGT' Finale

Also available on the NBC app

Simon Cowell is still shocked after that epic "America's Got Talent" finale! Access Hollywood caught up with the TV personality, who sounded off on longtime friend Paula Abdul's surprise appearance during the show and shared words of wisdom for Season 14 champion Kodi Lee. "Just keep doing it your way," Simon advised. "You know more than me, more than most people. You know what you're doing and now I could not be happier for you."

