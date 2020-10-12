Also available on the nbc app

Simon Cowell seems to be in good spirits. The “America’s Got Talent” judge was seen in a new video shared by his ex-girlfriend Terri Seymour where he was celebrating another trip around the sun and rewarded with a birthday cake for his 61st birthday. In the sweet video, his son Eric danced and sang for his dad. “Weekend birthday celebrations for Simon Cowell #LaurenSilverman,” it says on the video – referencing the star’s current girlfriend and the mother of his child.

