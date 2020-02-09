Also available on the NBC app

Sigourney Weaver is rooting for Joaquin Phoenix at the 2020 Oscars! The legendary actress raved to Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about her former co-star's role in "Joker," sharing that his "performance was unbelievable." Sigourney, who is also presenting at the big award show, explained why she feels that this year's Oscars nominations show a "very healthy cross section of stories." Plus, the star chatted about her fabulous red carpet fashion.

