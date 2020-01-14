Also available on the nbc app

Sia has the hots for longtime pal Diplo! The Australian singer-songwriter gushed about the EDM producer's undeniable sex appeal in an interview for his profile by GQ magazine. "Much of our relationship is just spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship because he's super-duper hot," she revealed. "This year I wrote him a text and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship… If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

